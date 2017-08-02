Jubilee, NASA Looming Showdown over Uhuru Park booking

A political showdown between the Nairobi city county and the Jubilee Party is looming over the booking of Uhuru Park grounds.

The Jubilee government through Nairobi senator Mike Sonko maintains that Jubilee’s last rally that was earlier scheduled to take place in Nyayo stadium has now been shifted to Uhuru park.

The county government of Nairobi through Governor Evans Kidero says Uhuru Park has been booked until 8th August by the NASA Coalition.

Sonko insists that Kidero will not stop them from accessing Uhuru park as president Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are all expected at the rally which is considered to be the last one in Nairobi before August polls.