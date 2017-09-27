Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
FEATUREDTRENDING

Jubilee MPs reject UNDP deal on ballot printing

Kenya is not a banana republic

By Ghetto Radio
0 2

Jubilee leaders have now rejected the proposal by Independent Electoral  and Boundaries commission to have United Nations Development Programme source for a new company  to print ballot papers for the fresh presidential election slated for October 26.

National assembly Majority leader Aden Duale questioned the independence of IEBC  as the proposals to have UNDP do the same job were demanded by NASA , through a letter written to the commission.

Duale further stated that the constitution does not allow such provisions and  that it is against the electoral laws.

Meanwhile Minority leader in the national assembly John Mbadi has expressed his displeasure with jubilee sentiments saying the angers are being driven by the supreme court judgement that nullified election of president Uhuru Kenyatta.

 

 

Ghetto Radio
    You might also like More from author
    Comments
    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895