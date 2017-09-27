Jubilee MPs reject UNDP deal on ballot printing

Jubilee leaders have now rejected the proposal by Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission to have United Nations Development Programme source for a new company to print ballot papers for the fresh presidential election slated for October 26.

National assembly Majority leader Aden Duale questioned the independence of IEBC as the proposals to have UNDP do the same job were demanded by NASA , through a letter written to the commission.

Duale further stated that the constitution does not allow such provisions and that it is against the electoral laws.

Meanwhile Minority leader in the national assembly John Mbadi has expressed his displeasure with jubilee sentiments saying the angers are being driven by the supreme court judgement that nullified election of president Uhuru Kenyatta.