Jubilee govt was formed in my home – Jimmy Wanjigi speaks

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has, for the first time broken his silence on the 72-hour siege and attack on his palatial home in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

Mr Wanjigi has descibed the 72 hour lock-down by security officers from different services including the paramilitary as persecution due to his political affiliations.

Wanjigi expressed disappointment in the raid at his home where the Jubilee government was formed.

NASA leader Raila odinga accused the officers of planting guns at the Malindi home and making Wanjigi’s licensed firearms look like illegal arms.

Speaking at Wanjigi’s home, Raila says he was forced to spend the night at Wanjigi’s home in a bid to stop the police from inflicting further damage on the property.