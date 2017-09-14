Jubilee disowns petition to ouster Maraga

Jubilee has distanced itself from a petition by one of its members for Chief Justice David Maraga’s removal from office.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu on Thursday morning filed a petition questioning the suitability of the Supreme Court president.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju described Nginjiri’s move as an individual’s action and not the party’s.

“We must understand that Maraga does not overturn the will of the people…15 million people…but he has allowed a clique of people to influence him,” said Ngunjiri.

“I have seen the petition online but it is not a Jubilee Party thing..it is an individual’s action,” he said. “…I have just seen it but I have not read it to the end.”