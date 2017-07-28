Jua Cali expecting baby number three

Popular Genge artist Jua Cali and his wife Lily Asigo are expecting baby number three.

The wife has been receiving congratulatory messages after she posted a video of what looks like a baby bump.

Without revealing much, she captioned the photo with a simple ‘hey!’ as she playfully points her tummy.

She received tonnes of congratulations from fans occasionally replying to some with a ‘thanks.’ This indeed confirms that the Genge artist will soon be a dad to baby number three.

The couple have two other kids, Doreen and Evans.

Despite the singer’s life in the limelight, his wife has always managed to keep off the glaring public eye.