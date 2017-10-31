Journalists stage walk out from NASA presser after attack

CITIZEN TV’s senior reporter Francis Gachuri and NTV Camera lady were today attacked by goons at the Wiper Democratic movement offices.

Mageka was roughed up by goons when he had attended a presser accusing the TV station of partisan coverage.

NTV reporter Nancy Gatwiri was slapped in the face by the same goons.

Attempts by ODM’s communication officer to calm the goons were futile.

Journalists immediately staged a walk out from the presser in protest of the attacks.

NASA has since condemned the attack.