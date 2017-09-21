Journalist who saved beggar from Supreme Court bees celebrated

Protestors were on yesterday attacked by a swarm of angry bees while they were demonstrating outside the Supreme Court.

City Hall Way was a no go zone for minutes as bees sent the protestors and the police scampering for safety.

In the incident a disabled man nearly died before KBC news anchor and reporter who was covering the demos carried him to safety.

Victor Muyakane took the disable man from his wheelchair and ran with him even as the bees kept on attacking him. Photos of Muyakane saving the man have gone viral melting the hearts of many people.

On hearing the news, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua offered a Kes.10,000 reward to the journalist for his heroic action.

“This man Victor Muyakane, a reporter with KBC, risked his life to save a disabled guy from the swam of bees at SCOK yesterday. He is a hero and his acts of kindness and bravery represent the best of human virtues. I celebrate him. I personally donate Ten Thousand Kenya Shillings to him as a token of appreciation for this spontaneous show of love to humanity. Whoever knows him kindly inbox me his number. I want to call him personally to celebrate him!” wrote Ezekiel Mutua.

Several other celebrities also commended Muyakane for saving the disabled beggar;

Jacque Maribe wrote,”This is Victor Muyakane…a KBC TV reporter and news anchor…as people scampered when bees attacked people near Supreme Court, he instead dashed to help this disabled Kenyan…never mind the bees landing on him at the time. He, is a hero, a true spirit, we celebrate you!”

Chris Kirwa said,”KBC news Anchor. Victor Muyakane When bees struck … as others reacted and scattered….. he responded …. the difference between Reaction and Responding”

Other renown personalities like Dennis Itumbi and fellow KCB news anchor Brenda C’zeda also applauded the journalist for his heroic work.