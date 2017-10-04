Journalist Arrested Over ‘Grace Mugabe Underpants Feature Story’

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a journalist over a story that he published in one of the dailies claiming that President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace Mugabe had donated second-hand underpants to ZANU-PF supporters

Lawyers for Human Rights in Zimbabwe said that Kenneth Nyangani, a NewsDay journalist, was arrested on Monday night “for allegedly writing and publishing a story over the donation of some used undergarments by First Lady Grace Mugabe”.

Kenneth was being detained in the eastern city of Mutare and is likely to face “criminal defamation” charges, the organisation said in a statement. He is yet to appear in court.

The NewsDay reported Esau Mupfumi had over the weekend handed out clothes saying they were donated by Grace Mugabe.

“I met the First Lady Grace Mugabe and I was given these clothes so that I can give you. I have briefs for you and I am told that most of your briefs are not in good shape, please come and collect your allocations today,” the NewsDay quoted Mupfumi.

“We have night dresses, sandals and clothes, come and take, this is from your First Lady Grace Mugabe.”