Joe Muchiri in trouble at Capital FM

Radio producer Joe Muchiri’s controversial posts have gotten him in trouble once again and this time not with Kenyans as was the case when he insulted socialite Huddah Monroe.

Muchiri who works for capital fm got himself in trouble with his employer after he wished rape on a local violinist for saying she would not vote for Nyashinsky in the coming MTV music awards.

Yesterday,Capital FM reacted to the Producer’s ‘inappropriate jokes’ made on social media. Capital FM reiterated that they do not support Joe’s behaviour and action will be taken against him.

”We would like to make it abundantly clear that we do not support or condone gender based violence or any form of violence. We are therefore dealing with the matter with the seriousness it deserves,” read Capital FM’s statement.

Muchiri’s trouble began when female violinist Wanjiru Maina said she preferred South African artist Nasty C and Nigeria’s Wizkid and would vote for them instead of Nyashinski. When the screen shot of her post was shared in a whatsapp group for artist and entertainers the producer was quick to resppond saying she should be “f***ed with a cactus”. This prompted fans to call for action against the Kenyan slay king.

Joe has since apologised to Wanjiru and the public but it is still not clear what action Capital fm intends to take against him.

“I personally apologized to Miss Wanjiru Maina for what I said. I will say it also in a public forum. It was stupid of me & in bad taste, A few seconds of anger made me say what I said. I know I can’t take it back but I asked her for forgiveness & she thankfully accepted.”he wrote.