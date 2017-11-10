Jeff Koinange’s grandmother passes away at age 117 (VIDEO)

The only surviving widow of colonial-era senior chief Koinange wa Mbiyu, Elizabeth Gathoni Koinange who is a grandmother to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange has passed on at the age of 117 years.

Gathoni was born in 1900 hailed from Muchatha, in Banana, Kiambu County.

In an emotional tribute to his grandmother, Jeff announced the demise to his fans through a video on Instagram.

“Folks, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of one of my GREATEST Shujaas.. Go well, Grandma. You will be fondly remembered as a LOYAL wife to the Great Senior Chief Koinange, a WONDERFUL Mother, a CARING Grandmother, an AMAZING Great Grandmother and LAUGHING Great Great Grandmother.

You OUTLIVED many and at 117, you were a true PATRIOT and a MATRIARCH to all.

Rest with the Angels and we shall see you when we get there.

#RIPElizabethGathoniKoinange” he wrote

At 117 years old, she was among the oldest persons in the world according to BBC who interviewed her earlier this year.

Many have already started sharing condolence message with the family across all platforms.

mary.njeri.35110 Rest in peace cucu

stivogichbwoy A Life well lived… condolences to the Koinange Family. God bless her soul. #RipElizabethGathoniKoinange

democrateselwalker Rip.masekariukiRip cucu you will forever be our legend.

mwangi.eve May she rest in peace… Condolences

beauregardnyange My condolences to you and the familly may God give you strength

