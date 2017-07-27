Janet Mbugua makes TV Comeback

Janet Mbugua will soon be back on our TV screens with a new show called ‘Mums Village.’

The show has been Shot at the Whatsgood studios. She revealed that she will be co-hosting the show in a recent post on Instagram.

So excited to be joining the @Mumsvillage show as a co-host here is the sneak peak of the next episode.’’ She posted on her insta-stories.

Owning the studio like a boss, the mother of one brought along her son Huru to experience what she does best.

Janet quit Royal Media early this year to take up a job as head of communication and advocacy at Red Cross.

She will be co-hosting alongside Isis Nyong’o Madison the CEO and brains behind the show.

The shows borrows its inspiration from Nyong’o’s website under the same name that focuses on pregnancy, parenting and children, lifestyle, love and relationships.