Jamaican Legend sprinter Bolt offered a chance to play in the German League

Borussia Dortmund are said to be ready to offer Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt the chance to show what he can offer as a footballer.

Bolt has made it clear in the past that he is keen on pursuing his ambition of playing professional football, and the Bundesliga side are reported to be one of a number of outfits that have shown interest.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said talks will be held between Puma, which sponsors both the club and the former sprinter.

“Our word is our bond,” he said. “I will meet [Puma CEO] Bjorn Gulden this week. And that’s on our list.”

Bolt retired from athletics after the World Championships in the summer, leaving behind a legacy as the greatest sprinter of all time. The Jamaican won eight Olympic sprint golds and is the world-record holder in both the 100-metre and 200-metre distances.

While he’s now 31, it appears Bolt still believes he has a lot to conquer in the sporting world before he retires altogether.

“It’s a personal goal, I don’t care what people really think about it,” Bolt said of his desire to play professional football on Sunday. “I am not going to lie to myself, if I feel I can’t do it, I am going to say ‘forget this.’ I am not going to embarrass myself” he said.

Bolt added that Dortmund told him “the invitation is always open,” and he will now concentrate on “getting over my injury and into shape.”

The Jamaican’s willingness to try his hand at new things extended to motor racing on Sunday, as he joined Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for a spin around the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, at the United States Grand Prix. Per journalist Phil Duncan, it was quite the experience:

Bolt is an avid Manchester United supporter and is passionate about the beautiful game.

In September he told the team’s official website former Red Devils forward is the player that attracted him to the club.