Jake Robertson proposes to long-term girlfriend Masai

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Kenyan- based New Zealand distance runner Jake Robinson proposed to his girlfriend and fellow runner Magdalene Masai, after finishing as runner-up to Mohammed Muktar Jama ‘Mo Farah’ after the Great North run.

Jake Robertson was born on 14th of November 1989 in New Zealand.

When he was only 17, he moved to Iten, Kenya with his twin brother and fellow professional runner Zane Robertson

On the other hand Kenya’s Masai finished 4th in the women’s race