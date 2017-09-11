Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Spectators watch as the 'newly wedded' couple steal the moment
Jake Robertson proposes to long-term girlfriend Masai

Iten Love birds!

By Ghetto Radio
By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Jake Proposes to his fellow runner Magdalene Masai

Kenyan- based New Zealand distance runner Jake Robinson proposed to his girlfriend and fellow runner Magdalene Masai, after finishing as runner-up to Mohammed Muktar Jama ‘Mo Farah’ after the Great North run.

Jake Robertson was born on 14th of November 1989 in New Zealand.

When he was only 17, he moved to Iten, Kenya with his twin brother and fellow professional runner Zane Robertson

On the other hand Kenya’s Masai finished 4th in the women’s race

Ghetto Radio
