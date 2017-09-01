Jaguar drops hit song hours after swearing in

Singer cum politician Jaguar dropped a new hit song just hours after being sworn in as the new member of parliament for Starehe.

To the surprise of many who thought he would now concentrate on his career as a politician, Jaguar released the song dubbed ndoto assuring his fans that he is still in the game.

The song talks about his life journey and his life so far. He says Ndoto aims at inspiring the Kenyan youth who are working hard to achieve their dreams.

Jaguar has been in recent years a role model and a major inspiration to the Kenyan youth through his empowerment programs under the Jaguar foundation.

Just last year Jaguar was appointed as NACADA director by president Uhuru Kenyatta taking up the mantle in the fight against the drug menace in our country. A position he soon quit to pursue his political ambition.

The song also features his new tittle as honourable.