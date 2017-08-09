Jaguar, Babu, KJ among new young blood in parliament

Charles Kanyi Njagua otherwise known as Jagua r clinched the Starehe parliamentary seat beating ODM’s Steve Mbogo and activist Bonniface Mwangi who was vying on an independent ticket.

Jaguar bagged 52,132 votes against Mbogo’s 32,357 votes and activist Boniface Mwangi’s 13,413 votes.

In Ruaraka constituency, TJ Kajwang beat Elizabeth Ongoro of ANC, former student leader Babu Owino also beat his close rival Francis Mureithi garnering 46,000 votes.

In Dagoretti South comedian John Kiarie beat incumbent Dennis Waweru with 51, 435 votes.