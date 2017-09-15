Is singer Dela suffering from drug addiction?

Rumour has it that local celebrities are distancing themselves from singer Adelaine Marnga popularly known as Dela because of her heavy partying and trouble making tendencies.

According to a local publication, most celebrities wanted nothing to do with the sassy Dela during the recent Coke Studio Premiere party at Kiza Lounge over the weekend.

It is alleged that a certain photographer tried in vain to convince Mwalimu Rachel and Patricia Kihoro to take a picture with dela but the two completely refused the request.

“Everyone knows Dela is going through some things. Just the other day she walked into a club in Westlands with ill-fitting baggy clothes that she had to hold to cover her nakedness. She parties real hard, smoking and drinking, and sometimes gets the people around her in real trouble,” One of the celebrities at the party was heard saying.

Trouble seems to be following the ‘mafeelings’ hit maker by the day.

Is she suffering from drug addiction?