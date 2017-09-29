IPOA investigates UoN police brutality

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an alleged police brutality meted on University of Nairobi students on Thursday. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into an alleged police brutality meted on University of Nairobi students on Thursday.

The authority has now dispatched the Rapid Response Unit to probe the said attack on students who were demonstrating the arrest of their former student leader Babu Owino.

A video doing rounds on social media shows armed police officers beating students right outside their hostels.