IPOA asks UoN students to record statements

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has asked 26 University of Nairobi students who were injured during last week’s clash with the police to urgently record statements with them to facilitate investigations.

IPOA in a statement asked the victims not to shy away from visiting their offices in Upper Hill to record statements before leaving the university premises.

IPOA says the statements will assist in hastening the investigations.

The authority has promised action against any police officer found to have used excessive force on the students when they raided their halls of residence and classes to flush out trouble makers.