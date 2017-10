The Government has banned CBD demonstrations in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

This is after noting escalation of lawlessness especially in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Nairobi

Addressing the press,acting Interior CS Fred Matiangi further says that they will take legal action against Nasa CEO Norman Magaya for property destroyed or looted during the anti-IEBC demos.

Meanwhile Kenyans whose property was destroyed during demos have been urged to report to police to facilitate legal action.