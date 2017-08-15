Inauguration ceremonies for governors scheduled from 17th-24th August

All governors-elect are set to be sworn in and assume offices in their respective counties starting Thursday.

Addressing the media Cabinet Secretary for Devolution and planning Hon Mwangi Kiunjuri says all counties confirmed swearing in dates yesterday and the judiciary has already provided a list of judges to preside over the swearing in process.

The CS further said that expenditure of the swearing in ceremony will be decided by the incoming governor of the particular county but will not exceed the amount set aside for that process by law.

The legal advisor for the office of president Mr. Abdikadir Mohammed says governors with election results issues will assume office unless the court rules they are not fit for office.

The CS said that the outgoing governors will receive a send off package only as stipulated by the law.