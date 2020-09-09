Ifikie Vybz- Kenyan dancehall star wows fans with Vybz Kartel collaboration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kenyan Dancehall star Shanty Mapesa has dropped her latest jam Shock Dem that has left fans talking.

Released 13 hours ago, the fire track features Dancehall King Vybz Kartel.

Many however assumed that the ‘shoe game’ hit maker had managed to bag the dancehall king for her latest project but it is not the case.

The track features an old freestyle of the Gaza star in the first verse as Shanty takes over the rest of the track.

Fans have lauded the Kenyan dancehall star for her lyrical prowess in Shock dem.

Toxic west: Nihatarii 🔥🔥🇰🇪

Tekel ke: We ni mnoma ,this big tune

Moja Mbili Öffïçïäĺ : burner 🔥 🔥 🔥