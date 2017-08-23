If change cannot come through the ballot, it will come through the bullet – David Ndii

NASA’s political advisor David Ndii has stated that they are prepared for mass action if the supreme court does not consider its evidence.

Ndii who is currently calling for secession says NASA will not stop in its quest to ensure that there is democracy and the will of the people is respected.

“If you’re in an abusive relationship,you need to ask whether you should mend it or end it,” he said.

“If change cannot come through the ballot, it will come through the bullet,” he added.

Ndii further faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for calling for peace and accepting the outcome of a rigged election.

He said identity politics are to blame as some politicians have made it a taboo to oppress other community.

“We need to discuss why Kenya should stay together just like in an abusive relationship people talk and agree either to break up or move on,” he said

He said NASA moving to Supreme Court is not necessarily to win the case but to show to the world what happened during the electoral process.