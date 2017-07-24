IEBC to conduct nationwide elections systems test

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will have a nationwide testing of the KIEMs systems next week on Tuesday.

IEBC ICT systems manager Chris Musando says the testing will be done to ensure that the system is not compromised and that it will function as intended in the elections date.

Speaking at a media briefing Musando stated that IEBC will have back up devices in every ward in case any fails.

He further added that in case of a failure a printed copy will be provided in every polling station to make sure that the elction is not halted.

Musando has asked Kenyans to be confident in the systems and also turn up to vote.