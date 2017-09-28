IEBC Talks Collapse

Talks on repeat presidential election have collapsed at the Bomas of Kenya.
The deliberations ended in disarray on today after National Super Alliance (Nasa) delegation walked out to protest fast tracking of changes to poll law by parliament.
