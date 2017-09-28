Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
IEBC Talks Collapse

By Ghetto Radio
Talks on repeat presidential election have collapsed at the Bomas of Kenya.

The deliberations ended in disarray on today after National Super Alliance (Nasa) delegation walked out to protest fast tracking of changes to poll law by parliament.

Ghetto Radio
