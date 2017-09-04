IEBC sets date for repeat polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set a date for the repeat presidential election as ordered by the Supreme Court on Friday last week.

According to the electoral commission, the repeat exercise will be carried out on October 17, 2017.

IEBC, has however, stated that only President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga will be on the ballot.

Earlier on Education CS Fred Matiang’i had asked the electoral commission to conduct a repeat presidential election by October 17 to avoid interrupting the national examinations timetable.