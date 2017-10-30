IEBC set to declare Uhuru president

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is set to announce the results of the October 26 repeat presidential election.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha says the results shall be declared without the Nyanza results at 3.30.

Maina says the Nyanza results will not affect the outcome of the final results.

Security has already been beefed-up at the Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying center, with the electoral commission saying that it has received all Forms 34B from all the 266 constituencies that voted.