IEBC Insists On One Agent Per Polling Station

There will be only one agent representing a presidential candidate in each polling station.

This according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Addressing the media Chebukati says that the law only provides for one agent per candidate irregardless of a coalition,a political party or an independent candidate.

There has been bitter exchange of words between the jubilee and NASA over the number of agents that should be allowed in a poling station.

Chebukati further maintained that no unauthorized persons will be allowed to stay 400 meters from a polling centre.

He has further urged voters to leave after voting saying proper arrangements have been made to ensure election exercise is free and fair.