IEBC Declares Uhuru President – elect

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has declared President Uhuru Kenyatta as the president elect in the fresh presidential elections.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Uhuru winner after he garnered 7, 483,895 votes out of the total 7.6 million votes.

Uhuru was declared winner minus the results of the 25 constituencies in Nyanza that did not participate in the elections.

Chebukati stated that the outcome of the 25 constituencies would not change the outcome of the votes even if they all came out to vote.