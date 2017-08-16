IEBC Commissioner travelling to US detained at JKIA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, was on Tuesday night blocked from boarding a flight to the United States (US)

Dr. Akombe was barred out of the plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), on accounts that she had failed to produce a clearance from the Head of Public Service

Dr. Akombe is holding dual citizenship of Kenya and the U.S., it took the intervention of the U.S. Embassy to be released from police custody and be transferred to the government pavilion at JKIA.

However, reports indicate that Dr. Akombe has since been cleared this morning (August 16) and allowed to travel to the U.S., under the supervision of Chief of Staff, Joseph Kinyua.

According to the official IEBC twitter handle, the commissioner is travelling to the U.S. for an official meeting and is expected to return on Sunday, August 20. The state officials involved have also apologized to her for the inconveniences.