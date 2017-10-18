IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe resigns

IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe has resigned.

Dr Akombe resigned on Wednesday morning stating that IEBC cannot hold credible elections on October 26 owing to sharp divisions in the commission.

Akombe who has fled to New York saying she felt unsafe.

“The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on 26 October 2017,” she said in a statement.

She claimed that some staff at the IEBC are getting last minute instructions on changes in technology and electronic transmission of results.

In the statement sent from the USA, Akombe said the IEBC commissioners vote along partisan lines on very key issues concerning the elections.

“It has become increasingly difficult to appear on television to defend positions I disagree with in the name of collective responsibility. I have concluded that I am no longer making any significant contribution to the commission and to my country as a commissioner,” part of her statement read.

Akombe’s resignation comes just eight days before the scheduled October 26 polls.

“We need the IEBC to be courageous and speak out, that this election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of credibility. Not when senior secretariat staff and commissioners are serving partisan political interests’, she said.

Akombe said she had “agonised over the decision to leave the IEBC.