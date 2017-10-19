IEBC cancels dialogue meeting with presidential candidates

The electoral commission has adjourned its meeting with presidential candidates to a later date.

The commission, in a text message to journalists, said it would communicate once the commission and the candidates mutually agree on a new date.

Yesterday the chair invited all the seven presidential candidates and their running mates to an urgent meeting.

Others are Thirdway Alliance’s Ekuru Aukot, Japheth Kaluyu, Michael Wainaina, Abduba Dida and Joe Nyagah.

The chair had on Wednesday said the meeting, which concerns issues bordering on the fresh October 26 election, will start at 2.30 pm.