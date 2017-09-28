I was tortured in Pangani – Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP BABU OWINO has been released on Sh500,000 after last evening’s second arrest.

Owino was charged with grevious harm and causing disturbance during the elections at the Kibera Law court today.

Earlier today Owino told the court how he was tortured at the Pangani Police Station further accusing the officers of sending street children to harass him.

University of Nairobi students engaged the police in running battles in their demonstrations against the arrest of Owino.

The court has however warned Owino not to interfere or intimidate witnesses or risk cancellation of bond.