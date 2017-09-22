“I was jailed in Lang’ata over Equity Bank Loan”

By Wyclif Musau

Are you aware that if don’t pay your Equity bank loan in time, you’ll end up spending a night in one of the coldest prisons in Kenya? Well, you need to know that your Certified Residential Broker,CRB case could change to a criminal case and you will definitely face the music.

This is the plight of Lydia Ngigi who was remanded in Lang’ata women’s maximum prison for seven days after failing to pay her loan in the required time

She has urged the Lang’ata women’s maximum prison fraternity to observe high levels of hygiene in the cells, but she applauded them for providing a balanced diet for the inmates despite some few hardships she experienced from some of the female wardens.

She says lack of freedom is the worst nightmare she has ever experienced, adding that she was forced to sleep as early as six pm because the gates were locked at exactly at 6.00 pm.

“i found quite a big number of women who were thrown behind the bars for commiting petty crimes, some were used by their boyfriends to transport drugs, others quarraled with their neighbours, others fought with their husband’s ‘mpango wa kando’ and housegirls who stole clothes from their bosses’ kids were in for it ”-said Lydia Ngigi.

She has now taken the responsibility of helping the prisoners who have been abandoned by their families by providing sanitary towels, toilet papers among other domestic commodities, since she understands what they’ve been doing through over the years.

Lydia’s sole campaign involves rescuing the young girls who have been imprisoned over petty charges by paying their bails out of the bed-bug invaded prisons.

She has called upon Kenyans to stick together by championing peace during this election period and avoid by any means being used by Kenyan politicians.