I disagree with Supreme Court ruling but i respect it - Uhuru

By Ghetto Radio
President Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted the determination of court today  saying he is ready to go back  to the people and hunt his votes.

Speaking at state House Uhuru  criticized the ruling saying his Jubilee Party won several seats including governors , senators, women representative and members of the parliament.

He says the will of the people can not be changed by six judges promising NASA team tight fight in the ballot come November 1st .

He however, asked Kenyans to exercise peace and sobriety at this moment  and should not be divided along political line.

Uhuru later on addressed his supporters in Burma market where he pledged to trounce his arch rival Raila Odinga with 70 plus one percent of the votes.

