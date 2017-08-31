How Erick Omondi met his girlfriend

Comedian Erick Omondi’s girlfriend took to social media to narrate their encounter. Comedian Erick Omondi’s girlfriend took to social media to narrate their encounter.

Chantel wrote how she had gone to watch a show at Kasarani in the company of her mother but turned out the only celebrity she knew was the comedian.

She amused her fans narrating how she wanted a selfie with the comedian but was too nervous to ask so her mother did it for her.

“You were the only Kenyan celebrity I knew, I was a big fan and I wanted a selfie but was too nervous to ask so mom did it for me.” She said

She went on to recount the events of that said day.

“I remember you were a little tipsy, I was rained on so my hair and make up was ruined to get there, the rest is history.”