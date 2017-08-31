How Erick Omondi met his girlfriend

Comedian Erick Omondi’s girlfriend took to social media to narrate their encounter.
Chantel wrote how she had gone to watch a show at Kasarani in the company of her mother but turned out the only celebrity she knew was the comedian.
She amused her fans narrating how she wanted a selfie with the comedian but was too nervous to ask so her mother did it for her.
“You were the only Kenyan celebrity I knew, I was a big fan and I wanted a selfie but was too nervous to ask so mom did it for me.” She said
She went on to recount the events of that said day.
“I remember you were a little tipsy, I was rained on so my hair and make up was ruined to get there, the rest is history.”
