Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo has slammed NASA saying they stole everything from him including his wife.

Ndolo who decamped from ODM to Jubilee after losing the Makadara seat to George Aladwa during the ODM nominations.

Since the elections, the former Makadara MP has been seen in Jubilee meetings including the inauguration of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

On Saturday he officially announced that he had decamped to Jubilee and promised to campaign for the party.