Historic win for MP Bobi Wine

Musician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine is the new Member of Parliament of Kyadondo East. He was declared winner by the Electoral Commission with 25, 659 votes.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byamukama announced the results to cheering crowds Thursday evening.

Kyagulanyi won 77.7% of the result, a decisive 25,659 votes, with NRM’s Sitenda Sebalu coming second at 13.8% and former area MP Apollo Kantinti with 5.5%.

“I have won because the people’s voice has risen. I also attribute this to the Grace of God,” Kyagulanyi told the press soon after it was confirmed he was the winner.

“I am from the ghetto but God raises people like me to change the perceptions of the public.”

Among the first people to congratulate Bobi Wine was FDC’s strongman Dr Kizza Besigye. “Landslide victory for the HE Bobi Wine. Congratulations-PEOPLE POWER!! That’s why Wakiso people weren’t allowed to vote 2016,” Besigye tweeted hours before the official results were announced.

When Bobi Wine was announced winner, NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba conceded defeat, and said “I congratulate Bobi Wine and we are ready to work with you.”