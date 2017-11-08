Hillarious Kenyans take up #EyeWitnessChallenge

By Elishifa Wangeshi

Kenyans portray so much humor online, and you will agree with me ,not a single event goes unnoticed by the Online battalion.

The #JimmyChallenge was one that went viral with Kenyans sharing all types of photos .

Sadly the death of Nyeri Governor on Tuesday was no different and Kenyans are on it with the namely #EyeWitnessChallenge.

In what Many Kenyans feel is a bit weird one guy has appeared as an eye witness in two different scenes (Nyeri Governors death scene and Nakuru Chopper Crash ).

The spooky eyewitness has left Kenyans speculating who the mysterious man Is.

But that aside, his looks comprised of his blue tooth device and his Shades have made Kenyans take on the #EyeWitnessChallenge.

Check out a a few pictures of Kenyans online and you can let us know who you think won.