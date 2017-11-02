Hilarious reactions from Kenyans after Uhuru votes for Nyashinski

President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that he too has voted for Nyashinski ahead of the MTV EMA awards. The Musician who has been nominated in the MTV Europe Music Awards for the Best African Act will face off with Nigeria’s Wizkid and Davido in the same category.

Through a tweet posted on the official Twitter handle of the President of Kenya, President Kenyatta said that he has voted for Nyashinski and urged Kenyans to also vote for the artist saying he gave us one of the best tracks ever.

“I have just voted for @Realshinski. He gave us a great song, namuogopa mungu pekee. let us all vote for him.” read the tweet.

However Kenyans on twitter found a hilarious way to twist his words and relating them to the recent Kenyan election results

Here are some of the funny tweets

Arnold Maliba @ArnoldMaliba

Replying to @PresidentKE @RealShinski

Will Chebukati be counting the votes? If yes, we don’t need to vote for @RealShinski – your vote is enough plus VAT. #AlogarithmsKE



chief @chiefgwonda

Replying to @PresidentKE and 2 others

Hahaha with this spirit i see you voting for @RailaOdinga in the near future elections.

GMS @gomwanga

Replying to @PresidentKE and 2 others

And just Like that! Shinski lost 70% of Kenyan votes… But what the heck! Votes don’t really count, atleast NOT in Kenya.

2:14 AM – Nov 2, 2017

MOKS REPUBLIC @MoksTheDeejay

Replying to @PresidentKE @RealShinski

Declare kesho as an holiday as we prepare to vote

Martoh Muriithi @Martoh_Muriithi

Replying to @PresidentKE @RealShinski

@UKenyatta I will vote him over and over he is our own and the best support we can give is to vote for him