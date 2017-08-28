Here is a list of what NASA will access on IEBC server

The Supreme Court has granted the NASA coalition access to the IEBC server though on a read only basis.
Justice Isaac Lenaola who read the ruling stated that petitioners should be given access to firewalls without endangering the software.
The ruling also stated that the petitioners should also be given access to login trail of users into the IEBC servers and portal from 5th August to date.
Supreme court registrar and independent IT experts to supervise the access and file a report on the findings tomorrow.
- Log in trail of users and equipment into the IEBC servers
- Administrative access log into IEBC public portal between August 5-to date Certified copies of the original forms 34a 34b 34 c prepared at and obtained from the polling stations by the presiding officers and used to generate final tally of presidential election forms 34a 34b 34 c from all the 40800 polling stations
- Scanned and transmitted copies of forms 34a, 34b.
- This will include certified copies of all reports prepared and certified copies of certificates by professionals.
- Specific GPRS location of each Kenya Integrated Elections Management System kit (KIEMS) kit used during election between 5-11 August 2017
- Certified list of all Kenya Integrated Elections Management System kit kit procured but not used and or deployed during the election. Polling stations for each Kenya Integrated Elections Management System kit kit used and or deployed during the elections.