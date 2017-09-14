He should man up and take responsibility- Zari on diamond’s baby drama

Socialite Zari Hassan has finally spoken out regarding the baby drama surrounding her man, Bongo star Diamond.

When Mobeto delivered a bouncing baby boy and named him after Diamond Platinumz,she sparked rumours that Diamond had cheated on Zari with her.

Remember the time, Zari posted a photo of earrings she found in her bedroom that were not hers and told off ‘the woman’ who left things in her bedroom “to show their presence”…this was around the time rumours were rife about Diamond and Hamisa while Zari was still in South Africa.

Speaking to a local Ugandan gossip site, Bukedde, Zari said that Diamond is not the father of the child but Majizzo (Mobeto’s ex) is.

Zari went on to claim that Majizzo has been paying Hamisa’s rent and takes care of her but he’s apparently afraid of being with her.

The site reports that Zari and Diamond are mounting a campaign to discredit Hamisa by any means possible but there are cracks in the narrative being laid out.

“Diamond has denied on several occasions being the father to Hamisa’s son. Majizzo is the father but if the child is Diamond’s, I asked him to man up and take responsibility. I, however, can’t force him because he keeps insisting its not his child,” The socialite said.