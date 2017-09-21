Has Babu Owino’s election been nullified

Embakasi MP Babu Owino has urged his supporters to ignore rumours doing rounds that the High Court has nullified his election after he failed to file petition response in time.

Babu says the rumours are being peddled by his opponents following a petition filed by Jubilee’s Francis Mureithi challenging his election.

An unverified court notice doing rounds on social media states that Babu’s electiion has been nullified after he failed to file his response in time.

Babu however says he filed his response in time and that the roumours should be treated with contempt.

“I filed my response within the stipulated time and treat the rumors being peddled by my opponents with the contempt it deserves.tibim,” he posted.