Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga to play in the La Liga!!

Former Gor Mahia and Kenya’s International striker Michael Olunga is set to join Spanish La Liga side Girona FC on a season-loan deal from Chinese Super League side Guizhou Zhicheng.

The 23-year-old has been processing a move back to Europe after a dismal stint at Guizhou Zhicheng.

Olunga was relegated to the reserve team following the appointment of head coach Gregorio Manzano.

Even in the reserve team, he was deemed ineligible to feature in the junior league until December 31, 2017 due to Chinese’ cross-competition regulations.

His managers at Global Soccer Management have been working on a return to Europe with French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon earlier on expressing interest in the towering forward.