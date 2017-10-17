Harambee stars drop 14 places in the latest Fifa Rankings

Harambe stars has dropped 14 places to 102 in the latest FIFA Ranking released by the World Football Governing Body FIFA.

The loss against Iraq and Minnows Thailand in the international friendlies could be the resaon behind the massive drop.

The Stars lost 2-1 to Iraq before going down 1-0 against Thailand in the friendly played earlier this month.

In East Africa Uganda are ranked 1st and in the World 70th after climbing one step up. Rwanda remained static at 118th while Tanzania dropped heavily 11 places to 136th.

Harambee Stars is ranked at position 25 in Africa, and position two in the East and Central Africa (CECAFA) region.

Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Congo DRC, Nigeria and AFCON champions Cameroon hold the first six positions in Africa, while world champions Germany, Brazil, EURO champions Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland occupy the first six positions in the world.