Hackers have hacked into IEBC server, manipulated results

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of using a hacker to manipulate the elections results.

Raila says the Jubilee Party’s hacker compromised the IEBC system from 12.37 pm yesterday.

According to Raila, the hacking deceased IEBC elections manager Chris Musando’s logins and IEBC Chairman Ezra Chiloba’s logins were used by the hacker to gain access into the system.

The coalition also accused the commission of refusing to avail the form 34A used to declare the presidential results in all the polling stations.

Raila has however appealed for calm from his supporters as they plan the next cause of action.