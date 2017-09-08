Govt threatening IEBC commissioners – Raila

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has president Uhuru Kenyatta to resign.

Raila accused Uhuru of imposing himself on kenyans when it is very clear that he rigged the August elections.

“If I was Uhuru I would just resign right now. He is trying to impose himself against the will of the people,” said Raila.

Speaking at a media briefing, Raila also stated that some commissioners are undre threat from the government.

Raila alleged that some of the commissioners security personnel have been withdrawn.

“The situation is getting grave right now. Some commissioners are under serious threat from the government” said Raila.