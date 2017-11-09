Gospel sensation Don Moen in Kenya

Legendary praise and worship sensation Don Moen has jetted into the county ahead of his performance this Saturday.The American singer is set to perform at a concert at Citam Karen this coming weekend.

Moen was in Kenya last in 2015 when he performed in Mombasa. Deputy President William Ruto hosted Don together with fellow praise and worship singer Lenny LeBlanc at his Karen home at the time.

The two are set to perform again at a Worship Concert dubbed The ultimate worship experience at Citam Karen.

The 2500 shillings per head concert will see other gospel big wigs in the country like Mercy Masika, Rebekah Dawn, Adawnage & The Worship Factory perform alongside the international sensations.

The concert will start from 5:00pm to 11:00pm.