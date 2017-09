Githurai residents have held demonstrations calling for the arrest of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The residents lit tyres and barricaded roads calling for action against Babu over his Mtoto wa mbwa remarks against the president.

Owino, caused a stir when he talked of removing an unnamed leader the way Muammar Gadaffi of Libya, Yahya Jameh of The Gambia and Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast had been kicked out of power.

Policed were forced to fire teargas to disperse the angry protesters.