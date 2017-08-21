Ghetto Radio’s Finance Manager says I do (PHOTOS)

Ghetto Radio’s finance manager Stephen Chege tied the knot to the love of his life this past weekend.

Chege said I do to one Nancy Njoki last Saturday in a lavish wedding held at St. James Church Kiiriki and later a reception at Kibiku primary school in Kiambu county.

Ghetto radio family together with their boss Julius Owino aka Majimaji graced the occasion in style.

The highlight of the wedding was seeing the reserved Chege break a leg at the reception.

The Master of Ceremony at the event was a class act who got everyone laughing with his rib cracking jokes.

Ghetto Radio’s sports presenter Curtis and Reggae Kuruka DJ Double Trouble also earned nicknames Joho and Chris Martin respectively from the MC.

We at ghetto radio continue to wish Chege and his family blessings galore.

check out the colourful wedding;