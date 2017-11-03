Gaza gang kills two officers in Kayole

Police in Kayole are still pursuing a gang in connection with the killing of two police men who were shot dead and their arms taken away, early this week by the notorious Gaza gang.

The police officers were killed in Kayole spring valley area.

In an interview with Ghetto Radio News Kayole OCPD Joseph Gichangi says they have managed to recover the pistols that were stolen from the slain officers including gunning down perpetrators.

Security in Kayole division has deteriorated with more than four police officers losing their lives in the hands of deadly gangs in the area.

Gichangi maintains that they will not lose hope in bringing sanity in the Kayole.